Laredo mayor reacts to allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A top elected official is reacting to accusations of a toxic work environment at city hall.

During Monday, July 18′s city council meeting, an employee with the city of Laredo’s Human Resources Department called the environment at city hall “toxic.” She even went as far as calling out a handful of staff, elected officials and other personnel who restrict, manipulate, and intimidate employees in order to maintain the status quo. While she didn’t name names – she did say that people who were present in the council meeting needs to do some soul searching.

On Thursday, July 21, on the KGNS Digital News Desk, Ruben Villarreal spoke with Laredo mayor Pete Saenz on the employee’s public comments. He was in the room at the time and said she had a lot of courage to speak out. The mayor said he doesn’t believe he was one of the individuals she was referring to. Although these are just allegations, he has heard similar rumblings around the office.

Below is the full interview with the mayor on the KGNS Digital News Desk beginning at the 4:15 mark time:

