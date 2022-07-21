Shop Local
Laredo Police arrest grandparents accused of leaving child in unattended van

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two grandparents are facing charges after they allegedly left an eight-year-old child in an unattended vehicle that was parked inside a store parking lot.

Laredo Police arrested 60-year-old Fernando Gaona-Castillo and 59- Maria Antonia Marquez-Martinez and charged them with endangering a child with intent to return.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 8:20 a.m. when Laredo Police were called out to a business at the 4800 block of San Bernardo Avenue where employees say a child was left in an unattended vehicle.

Officers found the boy unresponsive inside a van with no ventilation as the windows were up and the vehicle was off.

Authorities were able to wake the child and instruct him to open the doors but their attempts were unsuccessful due to the child’s heat exhaustion.

The Laredo Fire Department was called to the scene to breach the vehicle doors and remove the child from the car.

Meanwhile store employees used the intercom to locate the child’s guardians inside the store.

Moments later, Gaona-Castillo and Marquez-Martinez were arrested and the child was turned over to his mother.

