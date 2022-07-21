Shop Local
Man wanted by Laredo Police for recent shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the men connected to a shooting that happened last month is still wanted by Laredo police. 21-year-old Benito Noel Martinez is on the run.

(Laredo Police Department)

Back in June, police were called out to Laredo Medical Center (LMC) for man who had been shot in the shoulder. The shooting happened on Gustavus Street. The investigation showed that Martinez was allegedly one of the suspects connected to this case.

Martinez was last seen driving an older model beige Chevrolet suburban. If you have any information on Martinez’ whereabouts., you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

