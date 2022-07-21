Shop Local
Texas heat

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas heat continues ‚once again we will be under a heat advisory were heat index value will be from 110 or higher. Today were expected to reach a high of 107 but keep in mind we are under a heat advisory so for us in Laredo Tx it really going to feel like 111. Stay cool, stay hydrated , don’t forget about your pets and check your car before you lock.

