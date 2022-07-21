Shop Local
UISD names Aaron Salazar as chief of police

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District (UISD) picked its new police chief and he’s a familiar face. Aaron Salazar has been hired for the lead role. Salazar was first named the district’s interim after Chief Ray Garner accepted another position.

Chief Salazar said he needs to revisit the district’s policies and procedures to make sure they are up to date, enhance police presence at their campuses, and create a stronger relationship between his officers and students as well as staff.

Salazar says there is a lot to learn from the Uvalde tragedy, so that it does not happen again. “As you see in those videos, there was a lot of confusion, miscommunication among agencies. So, that’s something that we’re visiting right now to see what we have. Something like that event, unfortunately is so close to Laredo that it opens our eyes, to make sure our officers are active and ready for an incident that like. That’s why training is so important.”

Chief Salazar said aside from active shooter drills, they have held ballistic shield defensive tactics all to create muscle memory for officers in case of a mass shooting.

