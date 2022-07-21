Under 105F, Still More Days Above 100F

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The center of the hottest air aloft is shifting north, taking the highest temperatures north into the central Great Plains. This will mean that we will mostly stay under 105F during the forecast period. Temperatures will continue to rise above 100F. With gulf air a little freer to edge westward into south Texas, we will begin to see very slim chances of isolated sea breeze showers on several of the days. Unfortunately, any of those showers would be isolated, and most areas will remain dry! We have had 57 days in a row with no measurable rain in our NCEI/NWS rain gage.

