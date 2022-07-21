Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Under 105F, Still More Days Above 100F

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The center of the hottest air aloft is shifting north, taking the highest temperatures north into the central Great Plains. This will mean that we will mostly stay under 105F during the forecast period. Temperatures will continue to rise above 100F. With gulf air a little freer to edge westward into south Texas, we will begin to see very slim chances of isolated sea breeze showers on several of the days. Unfortunately, any of those showers would be isolated, and most areas will remain dry! We have had 57 days in a row with no measurable rain in our NCEI/NWS rain gage.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Families confront Uvalde shooters mother
Uvalde families confront killer’s mother
LISD terminates asst. principal after investigation
LISD ends contract for asst. principal after arrest and investigation
City of Laredo employee speaks out
City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment
Gustavo Daniel Leon Pacheco arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter
Driver involved in Loop 20 fatal crash charged with intoxicated manslaughter
DPS provides insight on Governor Abbott's orders
DPS provides insight on Gov. Abbott’s order to return migrants to border

Latest News

Texas Heat
Texas heat
Texas heat
Texas heat
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Very Hot Thursday, Not Quite 105 After Thursday
Yolanda Villarreal
It’s hot hot