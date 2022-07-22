City of Laredo appoints new asst. city manager

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has appointed a new assistant city manager.

Before leaving his position Friday, interim city manager, Keith Selman gave the position to Steve Landin.

Effective Monday, August 1, 2022, Steve Landin will join the Laredo City Manager’s Office, contingent on the completion of his pre-employment screening process.

Landin previously worked for the city of Laredo for 30 years and also served as a fire chief before taking on the role of Emergency Management Coordinator for Webb County.

