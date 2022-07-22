Grandparents arrested for allegedly leaving child in parked van

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are reminding residents about the dangers and consequences of leaving a child or pet inside a locked vehicle during the sweltering conditions.

Two grandparents are behind bars for allegedly leaving a child inside a locked car while they shopped.

Fernando Gaona-Castillo, 60 and Maria Antonia Marquez-Martinez, 59 are charged with abandoning and endangering a child with intent to return.

It happened after an employee spotted the child inside of the parked vehicle at the Sam’s Club parking lot at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

When police arrived, they saw the boy who appeared to be unresponsive inside of the locked van with the windows rolled up.

Officers were eventually able to wake him up, but he was not able to unlock the door...

Firefighters were called out to open up the vehicle with paramedics checking on the boy.

Store employees then used the store’s intercom to try and find the child’s guardians.

When they came out of the store, they were arrested.

Joe Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says to never leave a child in a vehicle unattended, especially during the summer days.

“We know that it might be a little bit cooler outside but inside the vehicle, it’s 10 to 15 degrees hotter so this can cause heat exhaustion and can lead to a fatality. In this case, we’re really happy that store employees were able to locate the child and he was brought out safely”, said Espinoza.

The boy received medical attention and was returned to his mother.

