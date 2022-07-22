Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With triple digit temperatures not seemingly going away any time soon, most people may be finding themselves seeking relief indoors, but in doing so, they can expect to pay the price at the end of the month. So, how can we get our AC units to work smarter and not harder?

According to the experts at Laredo College’s Industrial Technology Department, consumers can start by having their AC unit coils cleaned out every year, especially if pets live inside the house.

“If you have any kind of pets, all that fur tends to go into the coils,” said Jesus Contreras, Department Chair of Laredo College’s Industrial Technology Department. “People who also enjoy lighting candles around the home will also see their AC coils become clogged from the soot of the candles.”

Another tip is to never store anything in the bottom area of the AC unit closet.

“That is not a storage area,” Contreras said. “It needs to remain clear so that air can go through there easily to be conditioned.”

When it comes to filters, Contreras recommends avoiding spending extra money on allergen filters.

“You’re going to find very dense filters that can trap the tiniest particles, but those filters are not going to be as efficient as filters that are less dense. And that’s because less dense filters will allow air to pass through and cool quicker than a denser filter.”

To test a filter for density, simply open the door of the AC unit while it’s on, and if it snaps back immediately, Contreras says it’s too dense. If it does not, the filter is working just fine.

Also, if the air conditioner is an older unit, you might want to consider replacing it with one that has a minimum 14 CEER rating, this is the ‘Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio’ which shows the efficiency of the unit. The higher the number, the more efficient the unit is.

When it comes to thermostats, while they all work the same in controlling a home’s temperature, those that have programming capabilities allow homeowners to set specific temperatures when the home is not in use, which will help the bottom line.

As far as the outdoor unit, along with maintaining the coils, because it works to remove hot air from inside the home, all vents need to remain free and clear from weeds or debris, and according to Mr. Contreras, should not include any type of roof or awning above it.

“That is a big no, no,” he says. “These units are made to be outside, they need to reject all that heat out into the atmosphere, so they need to be left alone and open with no walls around it, no trees, and nothing above it. It needs to be left alone so it can perform its job.”

After all this has been done, if the home’s AC still isn’t cooling, experts called Building Analysts or Envelope Professionals can be hired to conduct a ‘blower door test.’ These individuals check for any cracks or openings around the perimeter of the home where air might be escaping. They’ll also check for energy efficient windows, doors and even insulation in the attic.

Recently, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) asked consumers to conserve energy by raising their thermostat to 78 degrees, as well as to refrain from using major appliances during the hottest hours of the day. In doing so, they hope to avoid controlled rolling blackouts to get the state through the continued weeks of scorching temperatures.

