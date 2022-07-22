Shop Local
Laredo Film Society to hold mobile reporting session

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend aspiring journalist and future reporters will have an opportunity to learn from Laredo’s finest!

As part of the Laredo Film Society’s Summer Workshop series, members will hold a mobile reporting class that will go over the appropriate methods of how to be a credible reporter.

Telemundo’s Marissa Rodriguez Limon and her photographer Santiago Esparza will be the speakers of the event.

The class will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 510 San Agustin Ave suite B.

The cost for admission is $10.

For more information on the class or future classes click here.

