Laredo International Airport receives ten million dollar grant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The summer travel season is in full effect but as more people prepare to take off from the Laredo International Airport, they’ll expect to see some big changes in the near future.

Terri Medellin says, she would like to see more eateries at the Laredo Airport.

While she was waiting to pick up a family member, she spoke to her husband and told him she would like to see some improvements at the airport.

Not only does she want to see changes to the airport facility, she would also like more flights to be available because traveling to bigger cities to fly out of can be a waste of gas.

Medellin says, “We normally fly to San Antonio and to Houston and go to a bigger airport which is an inconvenience to us because we have to travel 150 to 200 miles. It would really benefit us and all the people here in Laredo.”

Those requests might be available very soon.

On Friday, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced a ten-million-dollar grant that will greatly renovate the airport.

The millions of dollars in funds will go to make security upgrades and other improvements inside the building but complete renovations for the airport are still long ways to go.

Cuellar says, “What we’re seeing is that we have about four airlines, and the number of passengers has increased. We need to put more money to improve this terminal.”

Manuel de Luna Jr. the airport’s operations manager explains why the airport has not received any internal renovations.

“All the FA grants that we get, they are basically appropriated for the tax UA’s, airline aprons and runways and it does take a lot of funding to rehabilitate those runways, so we start from the outside and then we head to the inside”, said De Luna.

While people continue to take to the skies using the city’s airport, it’s people like Terri who wish to see these renovations set in stone sooner than later.

The airport also received over two million dollars to expand the TSA Security checkpoint area.

