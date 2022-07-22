Shop Local
Laredo Police investigating death near Houston Street

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in downtown Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the body of a man in his 30s was found at the intersection of Santa Isabel and Houston.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time, but they are pending an autopsy report.

Officers have closed off the area near the railroad tracks while they investigate the incident.

