Laredo roofer accused of taking money without finishing job

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An alleged handy man is facing charges for allegedly taking money for a job he never completed.

On Wednesday, Angel Gabriel Rios Ochoa was arrested for Deceptive Trade Practice.

The case began when Rios was hired to install a new roof.

The project initially began in December 2021, according to the contract the new roof would cost $5,000 with a $30,000 down payment.

In May 2022 the victim went to the district attorney’s office and stated to investigators that Rios had done “very little work” on the roof and had not returned the victims phone calls.

The victim stated that Ochoa never returned to finish working on the roof.

Rio was arrested after an investigation took place in the case.

Rios is held on a $10,000 bond.

