Laredo Theater Guild invites community to go ‘Into the Woods’

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend, the Laredo Theater Guild International is inviting the community to go ‘Into the Woods’!

The smash hit Broadway musical takes everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless yet relevant piece.

The play will be opening this weekend with the shows taking place from July, 22 to July 24 and then next weekend from July 27 to July 31st.

The play is directed by Jose Flores, Produced by Ryan Duncan-Ayala.

It will be held at the TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Theater.

General admission is $25 and $20 for seniors or students.

For more information on tickets, click here.

