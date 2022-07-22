Shop Local
Mexican Consulate launches PSA to deter migrants from crossing illegally

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This summer, the number of migrants risking their lives to come into the United States continues to increase.

With the triple digit temperatures still lingering in our forecast, the Consulate of Mexico in Laredo has launched a campaign in order to deter migrants from taking the dangerous journey.

Members of the consulate were along the riverbanks this morning filming a public service announcement.

The consulate says dozens of Mexican Migrants have died making the dangerous trek along our border.

Many from heat related illness.

Consulate General of Mexico Carlos Enrique Gonzalez Echevarria says, “Counting from the start of the year, we have seen about 30, a little more than 30 that have been deceased trying to cross the border undocumented. Most of them, many of them, have passed away because of dehydration.”

The consulate says the public service announcements will air on their Facebook pages.

