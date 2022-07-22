Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Organization to hold counseling session for Laredo educators

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A special event is being held to help educators transition back into the school year after the Uvalde shooting.

Educators and professionals that are in need of a space for healing and processing in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting and the future safety of students, Mijente will be hosting an event on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Education Center.

There will be food and drinks and a trained therapist will hold a healing session and provide resources for grieving individuals.

Organizers will also have an open discussion on how to bring about change to protect our communities.

For more information on how to attend the event you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Grandparents accused of leaving child in hot car
Laredo Police arrest grandparents accused of leaving child in unattended van
Gustavo Daniel Leon Pacheco arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter
Driver involved in Loop 20 fatal crash charged with intoxicated manslaughter
Dr. Antonio Salinas
Former OBGYN sentenced for possession of child pornography
Families confront Uvalde shooters mother
Uvalde families confront killer’s mother
LISD terminates asst. principal after investigation
LISD ends contract for asst. principal after arrest and investigation

Latest News

Laredo Theater invites community to go Into the Woods
Laredo Theater Guild invites community to go ‘Into the Woods’
Go 'Into the Woods' this weekend!
Go 'Into the Woods' this weekend!
Organization to hold counseling session for Laredo educators
Organization to hold counseling session for Laredo educators
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder