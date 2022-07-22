Organization to hold counseling session for Laredo educators

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A special event is being held to help educators transition back into the school year after the Uvalde shooting.

Educators and professionals that are in need of a space for healing and processing in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting and the future safety of students, Mijente will be hosting an event on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Education Center.

There will be food and drinks and a trained therapist will hold a healing session and provide resources for grieving individuals.

Organizers will also have an open discussion on how to bring about change to protect our communities.

