Summer heat

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This summer heat doesn’t seem to go away .

If you have plans to be outdoors it sure going to be hot and breezy expected to reach a high of 104 but really feeling like 107 .

Heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 degrees are expected daily .

For this weekend into next week elevated fire danger can be possible in the afternoon hour due to dry and windy conditions.

