Webb County Constable Precinct One retires top dog

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Teary eyes and goodbyes filled the Webb County Commissioners Courtroom as a law enforcement office said farewell to a furry friend.

On Friday, the office of Webb County Constable Precinct One said their goodbyes as they officially retired their k-9 deputy Levis.

After more than six years of service from making major drug busts finding marijuana, meth, and even cocaine; Levis can now focus on nothing more than just fetching his ball.

In a room full of emotions, Chief Deputy Claudia A. Cantu led the ceremony for Levis surrounded by his colleagues, pets and lots of love.

His handler for the past two years, Jesus Morales says it’s hard to say goodbye to his loyal partner.

Morales says, “It’s pretty hard ma’am because you’re not going to have that loyal partner with you, next to you patrolling.”

While Morales could not adopt Levis, it is another deputy John Bruce who now has the fun task of giving Levis the life of retirement bliss he surely deserves.

Bruce is no stranger to K-9 deputies as he has previously been a handler of two dogs making him a perfect suitor for Levis.

Bruce’s grandkids and a senior Yorke await Levis to give him a warm welcome.

As for what Levis is off to, Bruce says, he plans to make sure his water is cold and he gets fed on time as long as he promises not to chew up his wife’s plants.

The office also recognized Levis’s trainer, veterinarian and handler for all the care they took of him.

Bruce also formally received his new pet’s adoption certificate.

In the meantime, Levis will surely enjoy the freedom of not receiving commands anymore and is free to play like all furry friends do.

The office says one of Levis’s biggest accomplishments was locating a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop that lead to more cocaine found at a local home.

