Wendy’s logo gets ‘Emo’ makeover

Wendy' of the Wendy's burger chain has ditched her trademark red pigtails for a new look at one of the restaurant's UK outlets.

At a recently opened location in the hip Camden area of London Wendy is seen with the brand is calling a “Flowing emo fringe”.

A nod to the area well known for music and fashion.

Emo Wendy as she’s called was originally part of a Camden Street mural but now adorns the restaurant’s exterior along with another new look known as ‘Punk Wendy.’

She’s even gone viral with people snapping pictures with her new look for Twitter.

Last year, Wendy’s returned to the UK for the first time in over 20 years.

The Camden location is the eighth outlet to open there.

