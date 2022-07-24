Shop Local
Heat and Dry Streak Will Continue

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass remains in full control of Texas weather, including our part of the state. The deep layer of hot air is blocking weather systems that could bring rain is forced to track well around the state. This is a weather pattern that has been quite persistent, and there are no indications of any change in this pattern through the 7 day forecast period. Today is our 60th day in a row without rain, and the 51st of the last 52 to reach 100.

