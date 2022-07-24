Shop Local
Laredo firefighters put out a grass fire in Central Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grass fire causes closures on one of Laredo’s busiest roadways on Friday, July 23, 2022.

A westbound lane on Clark Boulevard was closed down as Laredo firefighters fought a fire that broke out on 2607 Derby avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the blaze took place on the west side of Chacon Creek.

Fire officials told KGNS it took a total of three units, one engine, and two tankers, to put out the flames.

It took emergency responders about an hour and thirty minutes to put out the fire.

Clark boulevard was re-opened shortly after to traffic after the fire was extinguished.

