Mexican Gang Member arrested in Encinal

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week a Mexican gang member was arrested in Encinal.

A chase ends with the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Encinal.

According to the Encinal Police Department, they performed a traffic stop earlier this week with a black S-U-V for a speeding violation.

Officers said the suspect did not stop which resulted in a chase that ended near a truck stop.

With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, police officers were able to surround the suspect’s vehicle.

Shortly after he was detained. Three undocumented migrants were arrested and transferred over to U.S Border Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.