Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Mexican Gang Member arrested in Encinal

A chase in Encinal ends in an arrest of a Mexican gang member
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week a Mexican gang member was arrested in Encinal.

A chase ends with the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Encinal.

According to the Encinal Police Department, they performed a traffic stop earlier this week with a black S-U-V for a speeding violation.

Officers said the suspect did not stop which resulted in a chase that ended near a truck stop.

With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, police officers were able to surround the suspect’s vehicle.

Shortly after he was detained. Three undocumented migrants were arrested and transferred over to U.S Border Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Grandparents accused of leaving child in hot car
Laredo Police arrest grandparents accused of leaving child in unattended van
Laredo Police investigating death on Houston Street
Laredo Police investigating death near Houston Street
Roofer arrested for not finishing job
Laredo roofer accused of taking money without finishing job
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder
Steve Landin
City of Laredo appoints new asst. city manager

Latest News

Laredo firefighters put out a fire in central Laredo
Laredo firefighters put out a grass fire in Central Laredo
Laredo firefighters put out a fire in central Laredo
Laredo firefighters put out fire in central Laredo
Mexican Gang Member Arrested
Mexican Gang Member Arrested
Webb County Constable Precinct One retires top dog
Webb County Constable Precinct One retires top dog