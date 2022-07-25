Shop Local
City of Laredo holds Best Yard Contest

Best Yard Competition
Best Yard Competition(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting residents to show off their green thumb during its Best Yard Competition.

The city along with Keep Laredo Beautiful are looking for the best kept yards in Laredo.

This means absence of little debris, properly manicured lawns as well as yard décor.

It’s open to all residents and there will be one winner per district.

The deadline to register is August 12th.

For more information on the contest, call 956-794-1655 or click here.

