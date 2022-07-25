Shop Local
Endless summer stretching on and on

Endless summer stretching on and on
(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a new week but it all feels old, because we keep seeing the same old triple digit forecast!

On Monday we’ll start out breezy and in the low 80s.

The strong winds will bring some slight relief during the early morning hours, but not by much. They could also pose a danger for potential brush fires, so be careful if you are outdoors.

Expect to see a high of about 105 practically every day this week from Monday all the way until possible Sunday of next week.

Now expect nothing but clear and sunny skies.

Keep in mind we are a little less than two months away from the end of summer and start of fall but Laredo fall doesn’t start until late October.

