Free health services at LBJ’s 9th grade campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A public health emergency preparedness exercise will host free medical services to the community from now until Saturday, July 30.

Operation Border Health Preparedness, formerly known as operation lone star, is set up at LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson) 9th Grade Campus located at 5511 Saint Luke Boulevard. They will be providing general medical services, such as immunizations; blood-pressure, diabetes, hearing, and vision screenings; school and sports physicals; and more.

No proof of residency nor identification is needed when you register. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eliseo Ceja with Operation Border Health Preparedness said, ”We have free physical exams for students going back to school. We also have all of the vaccines that are required to go back to school. It’s a great opportunity to not only receive these health services but also receive the kind of mandatory that you need to go back to school for the kids.”

Operation Border Health Preparedness’ hours of operation are Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 at 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 30, the last day, hours of operation will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. with limited services available.

Operation Border Health Preparedness hours of operation (KGNS)

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.