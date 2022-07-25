The Hot Dry Airmass Above Texas Is Not Moving

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of hot air above Texas and Oklahoma is blocking other weather systems from reaching the state. A cooler airmass is presently moving by to our north across the central/northern Great Plains, and will move eastward, leaving us with no change in our weather. The pattern of humid gulf air moving in each night, lasting through the following morning, and hot afternoons with somewhat drier air mixing in will persist.

