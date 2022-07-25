Shop Local
Laredo Family welcomes home quad squad

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - LMC’s first quadruplet family is now ready for their grand homecoming.

Back in June, KGNS reported the story about Ivan Carranza and Laura de la Cruz who gave birth to four babies.

On Monday, Laredo Medical Center NICU team gave the baby quad squad a heartfelt sendoff home.

On June 13 Ayleen, Kiara, Ivana and Mia were born and after receiving neonatal care for 35 days they were officially released.

KGNS spoke to the parents, Ivan, and Laura last month who say they are excited for the new additions.

The squad will join their two older siblings at home.

