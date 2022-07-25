LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 45-year-old Ricardo Javier Johnson.

He is roughly five feet, seven inches, weighs 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 200 block of Flathead.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

