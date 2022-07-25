Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Operation Border Health Preparedness Kicks Off

Free Health and Dental Services will be available for everyone starting on July 25th
By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans will have a chance to get free health services at the LBJ 9th grade campus.

Starting on Monday, July 25th the Laredo health department will be hosting Operation Border Health Preparedness which used to be known as Operation Lone Star.

The health department will be providing free medical and dental services for the community members.

Carolina Aguirre from the Laredo Health Epidemiology Department says people can show up and will get signed in like a regular doctor’s visit.

“Free services medical services, physiological services, and informational booth. We will also do vaccination and do sports physicals for the students that are going back to school, “said Carolina Aguirre.

These free services will run from July 25 to July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 30th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The location of the services is at the Lyndon B. Johnson 9th grade campus.

For more information, you can call the Laredo Health Department.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Grandparents accused of leaving child in hot car
Laredo Police arrest grandparents accused of leaving child in unattended van
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder
Laredo Police investigating death on Houston Street
Laredo Police investigating death near Houston Street
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Steve Landin
City of Laredo appoints new asst. city manager

Latest News

Operation Border Health Preparedness Starts July 25th
Operation Border Health Preparedness Starts July 25th
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Heat and Dry Streak Will Continue
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo firefighters put out a fire in central Laredo
Laredo firefighters put out a grass fire in Central Laredo