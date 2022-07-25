Operation Border Health Preparedness Kicks Off

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans will have a chance to get free health services at the LBJ 9th grade campus.

Starting on Monday, July 25th the Laredo health department will be hosting Operation Border Health Preparedness which used to be known as Operation Lone Star.

The health department will be providing free medical and dental services for the community members.

Carolina Aguirre from the Laredo Health Epidemiology Department says people can show up and will get signed in like a regular doctor’s visit.

“Free services medical services, physiological services, and informational booth. We will also do vaccination and do sports physicals for the students that are going back to school, “said Carolina Aguirre.

These free services will run from July 25 to July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 30th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The location of the services is at the Lyndon B. Johnson 9th grade campus.

For more information, you can call the Laredo Health Department.

