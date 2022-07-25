South Texas Food continues grab-n-go meals program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the summer days continue, the South Texas Food Bank is reminding parents about its summer meals program.

The South Texas Food Bank continues to give out free grab and go meals from Monday through Friday which will last until August 5.

They will be out from 10:30 a.m. until supplies last.

It’s on a first come, first serve basis, five meals per vehicle and the child does not need to be present.

For more information on the program you can call (956) 726-3120.

