Tecos owner receives recognition for baseball contributions

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo City Council recently recognized someone who had dedicated a big part of his life to baseball.

Jose Antonio Mansur, the owner of the Tecolotes de los dos Laredos was honored for 50 years of contributions to the sport.

Eduardo Garza Robles, CEO of UniTrade Stadium was at the ceremony.

He says Mr. Mansur’s contributions are well-worth the recognition.

Garza says, “It’s a special day for the Mansur Family since it has been over 50 years that he has dedicated his life and passion for the sport. His family has supported him always. And this is why we always have a winning team thanks to his support.”

He goes on to say that through the support Mr. Mansur, the Tecos have excelled through the years.

