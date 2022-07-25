Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Webb County approves burn ban

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is now under a 90 day burn ban.

The ban was approved by Webb County Commissioners during Monday morning’s meeting.

Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Steve Landin, told commissioners the ban was necessary due to drought conditions.

The burn ban starts on Monday, and it bans citizens from outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Webb County.

Residents who violate the burn ban could face a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Mexican Gang Member Arrested
Mexican Gang Member arrested in Encinal
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder
Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder
45-year-old Ricardo Javier Johnson
Man wanted for aggravated robbery
Laredo Police investigating death on Houston Street
Laredo Police investigating death near Houston Street

Latest News

Webb County approves burn ban
Webb County approves burn ban
Laredo's quad squad on their way home
Laredo Family welcomes home quad squad
Tecos owner receives recognition for baseball contributions
Tecos owner receives recognition for baseball contributions
Jose Antonio Mansur receives recognition
Tecos owner receives recognition for baseball contributions