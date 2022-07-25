Webb County approves burn ban

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is now under a 90 day burn ban.

The ban was approved by Webb County Commissioners during Monday morning’s meeting.

Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Steve Landin, told commissioners the ban was necessary due to drought conditions.

The burn ban starts on Monday, and it bans citizens from outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Webb County.

Residents who violate the burn ban could face a $500 fine.

