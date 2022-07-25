Webb County Commissioners to discuss possible burn ban

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the city continues to experience drought and dry conditions, county officials are looking to discuss ways to prevent wildfires.

During today’s Webb County Commissioners court, county officials will discuss the possibility of implanting a burn ban for 90 days.

If approved the burn ban would start today and it would ban citizens from outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Webb County. If violated residents could face a $500 fine.

Commissioners will also discuss the possibility of asking the Webb County Purchasing Agent to issue a Request for Qualifications for the Golf Course architect to assist with a potential re-design of the golf course. This comes as TxDOT will be acquiring land from the golf course due to a Loop 20 expansion project.

Also, during commissioners court, Judge Tano Tijerina wants to discuss the possibility of proclaiming this week as Probation, Parole and Community supervision week.

Commissioners court will take place today at 9 am. At the Webb County Court House.

