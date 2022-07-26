Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Children’s Advocacy Center urges Laredoans to report child abuse

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recent death of a one-year-old boy is bringing awareness to the importance of reporting child abuse.

The executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Laredo says the tragic case of Angel Esquivel is one of the hundreds of deaths possibly linked to child abuse across the state.

The center hopes hearing about the mistreatment of children pushes community members to stand up and speak up for children.

Dr. Severita Sanchez with the advocacy center says, “We have community members who tell me, ‘Dr. Sanchez, how can I tell they are going to know it is me?’ Yea, and? At least at night you can go to sleep and sleep well. You can wake up and look at yourself in the mirror.”

The center says to report abuse you can call your local police, sheriff’s office or constables.

The Texas abuse hotline is also available at 1-800-252-5400.

The center says it offered its service to 615 children victims of abuse during the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Webb County Sheriff Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Mother arrested for child abuse
Laredo Mother arrested after baby dies from head trauma
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
Laredo's quad squad on their way home
Laredo Family welcomes home quad squad
45-year-old Ricardo Javier Johnson
Man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Business owner responds to city's possible BYOB ordinance
.
Kaleb Canales Basketball Camp
Chief Landin to take role as asst. city manager
Former Laredo Fire Chief to start position as asst. city manager
Former Laredo Fire Chief to start position as asst. city manager
Former Laredo Fire Chief to start position as asst. city manager
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
A Long Period of Hot and Dry