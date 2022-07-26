Children’s Advocacy Center urges Laredoans to report child abuse

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recent death of a one-year-old boy is bringing awareness to the importance of reporting child abuse.

The executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Laredo says the tragic case of Angel Esquivel is one of the hundreds of deaths possibly linked to child abuse across the state.

The center hopes hearing about the mistreatment of children pushes community members to stand up and speak up for children.

Dr. Severita Sanchez with the advocacy center says, “We have community members who tell me, ‘Dr. Sanchez, how can I tell they are going to know it is me?’ Yea, and? At least at night you can go to sleep and sleep well. You can wake up and look at yourself in the mirror.”

The center says to report abuse you can call your local police, sheriff’s office or constables.

The Texas abuse hotline is also available at 1-800-252-5400.

The center says it offered its service to 615 children victims of abuse during the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.