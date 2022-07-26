Former Laredo Fire Chief to start position as asst. city manager

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few days, the City of Laredo will have a familiar face taking over the role of assistant city manager.

Before his departure, Laredo’s former interim city manager Keith Selman announced his pick for assistant city manager and that’s former Laredo Fire Chief Steve Landin.

Landin left the City of Laredo two years ago following a 30 year career with the Laredo Fire Department.

Landin retired from the fire department and ended up getting a job with Webb County as the emergency management coordinator.

Before he started his position, Landin says he was interested in the role of assistant city manager.

He applied in 2020 but said the job just never materialized.

After the position became available again, Landin applied and interviewed with Selman.

Landin says, “It feels good to be picked by someone that was brought in to stabilize the organization because being picked by him removes any shadow that I’m being brought back in by my friends from the past.”

Landin says he will bring a team building attitude to the role.

He joins Riazul Mia as an assistant city manager.

Both will now work under interim city manager Rosario Cabello until a new leader is selected.

Landin starts on August first.

