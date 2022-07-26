Laredo business owner discusses city’s possible BYOB ordinance

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Businesses that allow patrons to bring their booze could soon see tighter restrictions.

This comes after City Council discussed the possibility of creating an ordinance that would impose regulations on BYOB-type establishments.

Bringing your own beverage to a food patio, or entertainment venue can be cost-effective for those who are trying to unwind on a budget; however, the City of Laredo says certain venues are taking advantage.

During last week’s City Council meeting, members and various city departments discussed a possible ordinance that would regulate BYOB businesses to follow similar business guidelines as bars and clubs.

During the meeting, law enforcement said certain businesses are staying open until four to five in the morning and allowing patrons to drink.

David Ovalle of Livi’s Mexicue is one of the few businesses that allow customers to bring in their adult beverages.

Ovalle says, when he opened his patio area, he wanted to make sure he was doing things by the book.

Ovalle says, “We contacted our TABC office and we said look we’re a patio area, we can’t get a beer and wine license because we’re a mobile food truck but we can do BYOB TABC tells you what are the rules and we followed all those rules you need to make sure everyone is 21 and up, people can’t get too drunk, you don’t want them to go past that.”

If the ordinance were to be approved, business owners would be required to submit an application for a BYOB permit at which they would need to provide a security plan that meets the minimum standards met by the Laredo Police Department.

Ovalle says his business does not operate beyond the legal hours of public alcohol consumption.

He says they stay open until 11 and sometimes midnight, but never beyond that period.

It’s these types of small businesses that local mother Valerie Chaires believes provides Laredoans with an outlet to relax in a family-friendly setting.

When it comes to the ordinance Valerie does not believe the city should crack down on these businesses because they provide a family-friendly environment while also providing other methods of entertainment.

While both David and Valliere understand the safety concerns, they believe that it should be up to the public and the establishment to be responsible.

“For those who are trying to do it after the 2 a.m. and stuff like that, you are only hurting us, I understand that sometimes the night is so lit but they wanna keep the party going but there are limits we gotta take care of the young people going out, and our elders that are going out”, said Ovalle

The city says only one establishment is classified as BYOB but other businesses have been able to get around it which is why the city motioned to pass the ordinance to put a stop to the loophole.

