Laredo Mother arrested after baby dies from head trauma

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother is arrested just days before her one-year-old son died from severe head injuries.

Damaris Esquivel, 21 is now charged with two counts of injury to a child after her baby was reportedly taken to a Laredo hospital with head trauma on Friday.

According to reports, investigators were notified that same day that one-year-old Angel Esquivel was in critical condition and flown to a Corpus Christi children’s hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Investigators interviewed the child’s family and that’s when Esquivel allegedly admitted she shook the child in at least two separate incidents out of frustration.

Shortly after, the mother was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Two days later, on Sunday, the child passed away at the hospital.

The grandmother of baby Angel, Claudia Cruz says her daughter does not have custody of Angel; however, both mother and son were at Cruz’s house.

Cruz says, “And then she wakes me up at 1:00, 1:30 morning on Friday saying the baby was not breathing. She put him on my bed and says, look mom, the baby is not breathing. He had red dots all over his face.”

The grandmother went on to say they did two tests, the first one said brain dead, the second said brain dead as well. They disconnected him on Sunday at around 5, or 5:30.

Results of the child’s autopsy are pending.

Since the child was still alive at the time of the arrest, more criminal charges can be assessed.

