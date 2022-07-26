Shop Local
A Long Period of Hot and Dry

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot dry airmass occupies a deep layer of the atmosphere, below which a shallow layer of humid gulf air moves in each night and morning. Weather systems that could bring rain and lower temperatures are forced to track around the hot dry airmass, leaving us with day after day of 100+ heat and not much hope for rain. There is no indication that this pattern will change during the 7 day forecast period.

Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Laredo Mother arrested after baby dies from head trauma
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
Laredo Family welcomes home quad squad
Not much of a change
Webb County Commissioners to discuss possible burn ban
Endless summer