A Long Period of Hot and Dry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot dry airmass occupies a deep layer of the atmosphere, below which a shallow layer of humid gulf air moves in each night and morning. Weather systems that could bring rain and lower temperatures are forced to track around the hot dry airmass, leaving us with day after day of 100+ heat and not much hope for rain. There is no indication that this pattern will change during the 7 day forecast period.

