Three-vehicle collision reported on Cedar and Clark

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Four people are involved in a three vehicle collision that happened in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Cedar and Clark.

When paramedics arrived, they found three vehicles damaged from a collision, one of which was rolled over on its side.

Three out of four patients were treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.

No word on what caused the accident.

