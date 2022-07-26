Shop Local
Three-vehicle collision reported on Cedar and Clark

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Four people are involved in a three vehicle collision that happened in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Cedar and Clark.

When paramedics arrived, they found three vehicles damaged from a collision, one of which was rolled over on its side.

Three out of four patients were treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.

No word on what caused the accident.

