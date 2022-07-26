Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Doctors say a brain-eating amoeba swam up the teenager’s nose and infected his brain. (WBBH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WBBH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) - Friends and family are hoping a 13-year-old boy from Florida pulls through after he was hospitalized due to a brain-eating amoeba.

Supporters of 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer gathered Saturday outside Golisano Children’s Hospital wearing yellow, his favorite color, and holding signs expressing their love. The teenager has been at the hospital for more than two weeks.

“Wake up, Caleb. We just want you to wake up and open your eyes,” family friend Marla Kaluzavich said.

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose and infected his brain.(Source: Family photos, WBBH via CNN)

Caleb went swimming with his family July 1 at the Port Charlotte Beach Park. His aunt, Katie Chiet, says five days later, he got a fever – just before the family was heading out on a 19-day road trip.

“He started becoming disoriented and hallucinating, and they had to bring him here,” Chiet said.

Doctors say a brain-eating amoeba swam up Caleb’s nose and infected his brain. According to experts, 97% of people never recover from it.

However, the 13-year-old’s family is staying positive throughout the diagnosis.

“We try not to look at the numbers too much because there are miracles that happen every day, and I think we’re just going to see another one that happens here,” said the teen’s aunt, Lesley Cornelisen.

Family and friends, some of whom flew in from Minnesota, know Caleb may not have been able to see their display in the hospital parking lot, but they hope he can feel the support as he continues his battle.

“Wake up, buddy. We love you. We’re all here for you,” Chiet said.

Copyright 2022 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo's quad squad on their way home
Laredo Family welcomes home quad squad
45-year-old Ricardo Javier Johnson
Man wanted for aggravated robbery
Jose Antonio Mansur receives recognition
Tecos owner receives recognition for baseball contributions
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Mexican Gang Member Arrested
Mexican Gang Member arrested in Encinal

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Brittney Griner’s drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes
Doctors say a brain-eating amoeba swam up the teenager’s nose and infected his brain.
'Wake up': Family supports teen battling brain-eating amoeba
Town officials say the boat operator reported no injuries and no major damage to the vessel.
VIDEO: Whale lands on boat off coast of Massachusetts
A video of President Donald Trump recording a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House...
Jan. 6 panel’s new video reveals tough words Trump never spoke