Vehicle fire reported near downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle is found fully engulfed in flames under an overpass near the downtown area.

The incident happened at around 3:24 when authorities were called out to a vehicle fire near Park Street and Santa Ursula Avenue.

A viewer sent KGNS a video that shows moments before the fire showing several people getting out of the vehicle and running on foot.

According to Laredo Fire Department, an offensive attack was initiated; fortunately, fire fighters managed to put the fires out without injuries.

Authorities did confirm the individuals were undocumented immigrants and some were apprehended and turned over to Border Patrol.

