Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Vehicle fire reported near downtown Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle is found fully engulfed in flames under an overpass near the downtown area.

The incident happened at around 3:24 when authorities were called out to a vehicle fire near Park Street and Santa Ursula Avenue.

A viewer sent KGNS a video that shows moments before the fire showing several people getting out of the vehicle and running on foot.

According to Laredo Fire Department, an offensive attack was initiated; fortunately, fire fighters managed to put the fires out without injuries.

Authorities did confirm the individuals were undocumented immigrants and some were apprehended and turned over to Border Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Webb County Sheriff Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Mother arrested for child abuse
Laredo Mother arrested after baby dies from head trauma
Laredo's quad squad on their way home
Laredo Family welcomes home quad squad
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
45-year-old Ricardo Javier Johnson
Man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Warehouse catches fire in Mines Road
Warehouse fire reported in Mines Road area
Laredo business owner discusses city's possible BYOB ordinance
Webb County issues burn ban
Webb County approves burn ban
Webb County Sheriff Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement