Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Warehouse fire reported in Mines Road area

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One person is dead following an accident that led to a massive fire in the Mines Road area.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after a cloud of black smoke could be seen coming from the northwest part of town.

According to a witness, an 18-wheeler burst into flames after crashing into a warehouse off of Mines Road next to the Max Mandel Golf Course.

The witness also adds that the tractor-trailer crashed after its tires popped.

Laredo Police say they are investigating an accident that involves a tractor-trailer that went into a warehouse and resulted in one fatality.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze.

KGNS News will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Webb County Sheriff Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Mother arrested for child abuse
Laredo Mother arrested after baby dies from head trauma
Laredo's quad squad on their way home
Laredo Family welcomes home quad squad
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
45-year-old Ricardo Javier Johnson
Man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Vehicle catches fire in downtown Laredo
Vehicle fire reported near downtown Laredo
Laredo business owner discusses city's possible BYOB ordinance
Webb County issues burn ban
Webb County approves burn ban
Webb County Sheriff Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement