Warehouse fire reported in Mines Road area

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One person is dead following an accident that led to a massive fire in the Mines Road area.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after a cloud of black smoke could be seen coming from the northwest part of town.

According to a witness, an 18-wheeler burst into flames after crashing into a warehouse off of Mines Road next to the Max Mandel Golf Course.

The witness also adds that the tractor-trailer crashed after its tires popped.

Laredo Police say they are investigating an accident that involves a tractor-trailer that went into a warehouse and resulted in one fatality.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze.

KGNS News will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

