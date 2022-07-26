Webb County Sheriff Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a decade since the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Webb County Sheriff Deputy by two former Laredo Police Officers.

Since then, the deputy’s family filed a lawsuit against those they say were responsible for his death.

The 11-page lawsuit outlines what the family says happened on the day of November 9, 2015.

Court documents say two officers entered Cesar Cuellar Jr.’s apartment at the Shiloh Crossing without knocking or announcing they had entered.

After a brief exchange of words, the suit claims one of the officers fired at Cuellar killing him while his mother witnessed it all; however, the police claim otherwise.

Although the officers involved in the incident didn’t face criminal charges and the grand jury did not indict them, the family decided to sue the two officers and the City of Laredo.

The lawsuit says the officers used excessive deadly force among other claims.

Jeff Edwards, the Cuellar Family’s attorney says they filed the lawsuit to hold the officers and the city accountable.

Edwards says, “The law oftentimes is very protective of police officers, and we had to a fairly creative theory in terms of how we would win the case.”

In hopes that the Cuellar case changes practices in the police department in dealing with someone in distress.

“Train your officers on how to do check welfare calls to remind all officers on at least an annual basis of the point of knocking and announcing and really to remind officers that all people they encounter are not criminals”, said Edwards.

After four years in federal court last Monday, July 18 during City Council the lawsuit was discussed behind closed doors.

The city agreed the city attorney would settle the case.

Edwards said the city settled on $400,000.

Edwards says, “Money doesn’t bring a young man back and again we got to a place where everyone can live with the result.”

At the end of the day, the family misses Cuellar and hopes no other family goes through the pain they’ve had to endure.

“I stood up against the government to fight for my little boy the man might have been in his 20s but to Dora and Cesar that was a baby boy and if you just looked at the photos on their walls you could see authentic true love and lots of companionship”, said Edwards.

Cuellar had been with the sheriff’s office for a few months. One of the police officers connected to the case had been in the department for six years while the police officer had been on the job 11 months.

