Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman who is allegedly tied to Laredo’s eighth and ninth homicide investigation.

Laredo Police are searching for Maria D. Guillen Rangel is wanted for hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon.

The arrest warrant is related to the homicide investigation that happened on July 8 when two bodies were found at the 14000 block of Atlanta in the Mines Road area.

Laredo Police have already put out an APB for 25-year-old Jainer Andrade-Lara.

He is wanted for two arrest warrants for murder

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are urged to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

