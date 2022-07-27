City Council to discuss 2023 budget during special meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The effects of inflation are being felt all around, especially in Laredo.

On Wednesday afternoon, City Council held a special meeting to discuss how next year’s city’s budget will look.

The budget for the city has increased by nine percent from last year and officials say this is mostly as a result of inflation.

In a special called meeting, deputy city manager Rosario Cabello presented the proposed fiscal year 2023 annual budget.

Cabello said the nine percent translates to an increase of $20 million dollars compared to last year’s annual budget.

One example of how inflation affects the budget is that in 2021 the cost to pave a street would be $23,000 now, that costs $31,000.

The budget also includes a decrease in tax rate from 61 cents to 57 cents.

Cabello says they want to reinstate the leadership program and have their employees go through public management courses.

She says the proposed budget focuses on critical issues that continue to emerge since the pandemic such as public health, housing programs and job creation.

In a few weeks the city will hold a workshop where all the department heads will discuss their needs; once that is done, the proposed budget will be set to council for a vote.

The workshops where all department heads will discuss what they need will happen in

We hear about the proposed capital improvement plan which will focus on the city’s infrastructure projects for the next five years.

