Deadline to run for public office approaching

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The city secretary’s office is taking applications for people looking to run for local office.

Jose Valdez Junior spoke about some of the positions set to be on the upcoming ballot which include the office of mayor.

So far, eight people vying for mayor have registered their campaign treasurers.

Valdez explained a bit of the process in becoming a candidate after the application has been submitted.

Also on the ballot, City Council seats for districts one, two, three and six as well as municipal court judge.

“The law gives me five days to review them. So, within those five days, I have to review their voter registration card, make sure they’re registered voters, as we require by the city. And within those five days, after that, we send them a notice saying it’s either rejected for the following reason, or that it’s approved”, said Valdez.

The deadline to register to take part in the election is August 22.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.