Driver of 18-wheeler killed in Mines Road fire

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One person is dead following an accident that led to a massive fire in the Mines Road area.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Tuesday at around 3:36 p.m. when crews were called out to a fire near the 23000 block of FM 1472.

When crews arrived, they found several tractor trailers engulfed in flames.

According to a witness, an 18-wheeler had crashed and burst into flames after its tires blew out.

The driver of the trailer was killed in the fire.

The Laredo Medical Examiner took his body and the case remains under investigation.

