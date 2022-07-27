Former CBP agent admits to allowing goods to be smuggled into country

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent is heading to federal prison.

Back in March, Simon Medina III pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle goods. He will serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents say for 3 months, Medina admitted to letting people cross the country with contraband. Although he was not assigned to the entry lanes at the bridges, Medina would open a lane and allow his co-conspirators to pass through without inspecting their cargo.

Below is the full press release from the Department of Justice:

A 41-year-old Laredo resident has entered a guilty plea for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle goods into the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Simon Medina III was a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer. Today, he admitted he helped others illegally bring commercial goods into the United States from Mexico.

Medina admitted that between May 25 and Aug. 6, 2020, he allowed several individuals to enter the United States with contraband in their vehicles on approximately 20 occasions. Although not assigned to the entry lanes at the Laredo Port of Entry, Medina would open a lane and allow his co-conspirators to pass through without inspecting their cargo. Medina also accepted gratuities from his partners.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing June 1, at which time Medina faces up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Medina was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

The Department of Homeland Security - Office of Professional Responsibility and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney José Angel Moreno is prosecuting the case.

