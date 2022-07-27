Isolated Sea Breeze Showers Mainly a Tease

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The center of the hot dry airmass has moved just far enough to the north to allow for a few brief isolated sea breeze showers to reach as far west as our part of south Texas. Most spots are being missed, places where it rains are getting very little in the way of meaningful rain. The overall weather setup is not changing much, the dome of heat will continue to block larger weather systems that could change our weather in a meaningful manner. I will watch the radars during the next several afternoons, but expect that most places will stay dry and hot.

