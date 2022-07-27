Laredo Health Department remains on high alert for monkeypox

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The World Health Organization recently declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

The last time the organization took such action was with the coronavirus, so naturally, people are going to have many concerns.

As border cities, Laredo and Nuevo Laredo share many things such as shopping, food, people, and diseases.

Local health officials are continuing to monitor the monkeypox virus that has hit the United States.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Maurice Click says there have been some suspected monkeypox cases in Laredo in the past but nothing that the community should be worried about.

Dr. Click says, “We are starting to see monkeypox develop through the rest of the United States and different areas, we don’t have any in Laredo.

He says if people suspect, they could have monkeypox, they need to go to the Laredo Health Department and get a special test done.

“There is a special way of swabbing the lesions and fluid. We send it off to one of the labs that have been approved to do these tests”, said Dr. Click.

However, the health department is the only place where people can get tests since private doctors cannot test for monkeypox.

Across the Rio Grande, Nuevo Laredo Health Authority Dr. Lilia Arjona says they are experiencing the same struggles when it comes to testing.

She says they are struggling since it’s a detailed protocol; the patients who are considered probable cases and have the symptoms will have to quarantine.

Dr. Arjona says that at the time there are no cases of monkeypox in Nuevo Laredo.

However, Victor Trevino, a spokesperson for Tesoro Medical Clinic says they have had suspected monkeypox cases in one of its patients, but they had to store and freeze the samples since they can’t test.

The patient is said to be from Nuevo Laredo.

The clinic believes that it’s linked to a migrant child that came in one of the caravans.

Trevino says, “Prior to vaccinations, we do see people from what appears to be bumps on their skin and what ends of happening in collaboration with the department of health in Nuevo Laredo Dr. Arjona they have a physician do a physical evaluation and then go to the next step which filling out a CDC form.”

The CDC intake form is downloaded by doctors to access the patient that is probable to monkeypox.

With more information coming to light to identify who has the virus and who doesn’t, the Biden administration has already authorized the use of the monkeypox vaccine.

It will be available at the health department soon.

